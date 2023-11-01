Last Sprint of 2023 in Brazil

A few days after the conclusion of the Mexican Grand Prix, Formula 1 is preparing to contest its third consecutive weekend in the Americas. After Austin and Mexico City, the Circus will arrive this weekend in Brazilwhere the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on the circuit of Interlagos. A track which, like the Texan one, will re-propose the format of Sprint weekendsixth and last of this world championship.

Ocon looking for confirmations

A path on which theAlpine will try to redeem himself after last week’s disappointment in Mexico, with Esteban Ocon reached the finish line 10th with five laps to go after overtaking Hülkenberg’s Haas. For the Frenchman the intention is to improve on the 8th place achieved on this track, which is equivalent to his best result ever on the Carioca track: “I really like coming to Brazil – he has declared – it is a beautiful country that has so much history, knowledge and passion for our sport. I’m lucky to have a lot of support in Brazil and the fans even gave me the nickname ‘Oconzinho’, which is very nice. I look forward to seeing many of them on track this weekend. The Autódromo ‘José Carlos Pace’ is a traditional track with an undulating, high-speed layout that I really like and that it has created great races in the past. This weekend will be another sprint race, then it will be important to be at the top from the start. We will work hard to have a good weekend and hope to offer a good show to the Brazilian fans.”

A high-intensity American hat-trick

An appointment much awaited by his teammate too Pierre Gasly who, in 2019, even achieved 2nd place at the wheel of the then Toro Rosso after a negative first part of the season with Red Bull. The Frenchman is now in 10th place in the constructors’ standings, 11 points ahead of Ocon in 12th and in turn behind Stroll in Aston Martin: “This Austin-Mexico City-São Paulo trifecta is very tough for all of us in Formula 1 – analyzed the former AlphaTauri – is very intense, with the addition that two of these weekends are Sprint events. To manage this intensity, I try to relax when I can. For example, I’ve been playing a lot of golf, and not just in preparation for the Netflix Cup! Last week I organized a football match with Haas, which helped us maintain freshness and chemistry within the team and, at the same time, was a lot of fun. Definitely this week I will rest, train a bit and then on Friday I will enter the track ready to get in the car. We have to get to work straight away because there is only one practice session before qualifying. So things went well in Qatar and Austin I definitely feel ready“.