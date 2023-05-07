FIA crackdown

After the useless and serious risk taken during Esteban’s stop Or with in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the stewards had asked the Federation for a quick reaction so that dangerous situations would not recur in the pit lane, especially close to the checkered flag. The FIA, always willing to improve safety procedures, has already made changes for the Miami Grand Prix.

The changes in the podium ceremony

The Federation, through an official note, has changed the podium ceremony: in addition to appendix 5 of the sporting regulation (which governs the post-race), “team mechanics are not allowed to move from their garages to the Parc Fermé with cooling fans until the last car has taken the checkered flag. Any other staff or VIPs are not permitted to enter the pit lane until the last car has taken the checkered flag“.

“Any infringement will result in the removal of the passes of the team(s) in question and the potential reporting to the Stewards of the team(s) that committed the infringement. Other than the team mechanics (with cooling fans if required), FIA approved race officials, TV crews and photographers, no one else will be permitted to enter the designated area once the cars are in the Parc Fermé“.

Controversy in Melbourne and Miami

For two consecutive Grands Prix, the Federation ended up in the eye of the storm. There had already been a lot of confusion in Melbourne, when some unauthorized people managed to reach the edge of the track before the checkered flag and even touch the car of Nico Hülkenberg, parked in turn-2, with the risk of suffering a shock. In Miami, the episode did not involve the public but the service personnel inside the pit lane, although it was also clear to the race direction that the Frenchman would have to stop for his pit stop.