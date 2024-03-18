According to Ocon, people were afraid of Jos and Max Verstappen.

Hehe finally. We've been waiting for days for juicy quotes from the Formula 1 world. Of course we involuntarily think of the digital-erotic antics of Horny Horner, which the lady in question just can't keep her mouth shut. Unfortunately, it is quite quiet around that issue and if Jos Verstappen does not give interviews, there are suddenly fewer nice one-liners.

But today is the day. And no, it's not about Christian and his Spice Boy, but about Esteban Ocon. That is a driver who has had experience with Max Verstappen for a long time. And while Max quickly progressed through all racing classes and was quickly promoted to Formula 1, Esteban Ocon fared a little less easily.

People were afraid of Jos and Max Verstappen

The two (Esteban and Ocon) met regularly. First on the karting track and later in Formula 3. That season (2015) Max Verstappen drove sensationally, but Ocon simply became champion, but that's besides the point.

This was just SIX years ago…

Ocon talks about that period in the High Performance podcast (check it out here). Esteban indicates that it was quite intense during that period and that everyone was afraid of Max and Jos. People still knew Verstappen senior from F1 and he was already considered a fairly emotional man. According to Ocon, Jos was 'fierce and terrifying'.

Esteban himself is not afraid of course

Of course, Esteban Ocon (and his father) were never afraid of the Limburgers. In fact, the Frenchman is honest enough to admit that Verstappen and Leclerc are together the greatest talents of 'his time'. Those three always ended up in the top 3.

Max Verstappen is currently the most successful of the three. He now has 55 victories, Charles Leclerc on 5 (which is disappointing, actually) and Esteban Ocon (thanks to Fernando Alonso) on 1 victory.

