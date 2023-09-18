Bad luck for Ocon

The weekend of Singapore seemed to be able to offer a satisfactory result for theAlpine, even more so after the forgettable outcome of the previous Italian Grand Prix. Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were in fact ready to celebrate a finish in the points, but they were only half successful. In fact, with fifteen laps to go, Ocon had to park his car shortly after the first corner for a gearbox problembecoming the ’cause’ of Virtual Safety Car which pushed the two Mercedes to return to the pits to fit medium tyres. A strategy that allowed Russell and Hamilton to catch up on the leading pair formed by Sainz and Norris, giving rise to a high-tension race finale that did not reward the #63, very close to the concrete possibility of being able to win the GP but of a mistake on the last lap that dashed all hopes.

Bitter birthday

A retirement that sent the Frenchman from Alpine into a rage, having up until then had a good race (with rather complex overtakings completed) and in the points. On his day 27th birthdayhowever, the worst gift you could have expected arrived: “I’m sorry I ended the race like this – he has declared – we were getting good results and showed good pace today. The team made all the right choices and we managed to have fun on the track with some overtaking during the race. Unfortunately, we had a gearbox problem which ended my race. We need to investigate thoroughly to understand what happened and to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Today we deserved more, but we can be proud of our performances throughout the weekend. It’s certainly not the way I wanted to end my birthday, but we have a chance to bounce back next week at my favorite track of the season and we will continue to work together as a team to ensure we get a strong result in Suzuka.”.

The great consolation

Apart from the misfortune for Ocon, Alpine can nevertheless rejoice for the 6th place for Pierre Gaslyalso author of a good race after a colorless qualifying which ended in twelfth position: “I am very happy to have finished sixth today in such a tough race from a physical point of view – commented the former AlphaTauri – I felt confident ahead of the race and aimed to have a clean GP, ​​trying to be aggressive and decisive, and we succeeded. There were difficult battles, but we made the best of it and maximized our result. A return to the points is important for the team and the car had good pace. It’s a shame for Esteban, because we could have achieved a sixth and seventh place for the team, so it’s important to analyze what happened and come back stronger across the board. For my part, I hope to finish next qualifying in a much better position to put us in a more advantageous position on Sunday. I can’t wait to go to Japan next week, to a track I love.”