2024 to forget

It’s certainly not a good time for Esteban Oconwhose experience in Alpine will end at the end of this season. After the contact with his teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco, which led to his separation from the team at the end of the season, the Frenchman was also heavily criticized by Sergio Perez in the last race in Austria, the same one in which he was also the protagonist of a wheel-to-wheel duel again with Gasly, with an ironic team radio from the latter towards the former Force India after the overtaking.

..and 2025?

Added to this are the difficulties of Alpine, which is not very competitive especially at the beginning of the season. Ocon’s priority is therefore to continue this championship until its conclusion, but the factor linked to the negotiations underway between him and the teams that could provide him with a seat for next season cannot be ignored.

Future almost guaranteed

At present, the French driver seems very close to Haas to replace Kevin Magnussen, but without making any kind of comment on this possible move to the American team, Ocon seems quite sure about the opportunity to return to the lineup in 2025: “I’m pretty confident I’ll be on the starting grid next year – he commented after the race at the Red Bull Ring – if you look at the discussions this weekend and the last two, things have gone very well. So, from that point of view, things are going well. I cannot comment further at this time, but I hope I can do them very, very, very soon. I had a bad experience in 2018, as you know. In 2018 I had two contracts on the table at the end of the year. One signed, the other not. We were left out and on the bench. So you never know until you do everything exactly in Formula One. But yes, now it seems much simpler. Hopefully it will be done very soon”.