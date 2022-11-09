In the duels within the teams seen during this season, one of the most balanced – at least for the number of points obtained – was the one gained in the Alpine box between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. The two standard bearers of the French team are currently eighth and ninth in the drivers’ standings, with Ocon surprisingly enjoying an 11-point margin over the most successful teammate. However, the veteran from Oviedo, analyzing his season, has repeatedly stressed that he has lost at least fifty points due to the enormous amount of problems related to the poor reliability of the vehicle. The coexistence between the two riders, despite several duels – even heated ones – on the track, has always been good.

Next year Alonso will leave the Enstone team, joining Aston Martin. During an interesting interview given to the site The Race, however, Ocon spoke about his relationship with Alonso and – above all – about the different driving style between the two. “He is not an atypical driver – Ocon said of the former driver of McLaren and Ferrari – but it always pushes things to the extreme“. A feature that, according to Ocon, can become ‘dangerous’ especially for his teammates. “If something works he goes completely in that direction – explained Ocon – but to an extent that it can even go so far as to be negative. Therefore I don’t ‘copy and paste’ everything he doesI don’t even get close“.

Yet the Frenchman, last year’s winner of the Hungarian GP, ​​also confirmed that the dialogue – technical and not only – between the two is constant and fruitful. “We share all information – Ocon acknowledged – when I make a good turn, he looks at her and tries things out. If he makes a good turn using something very unusual on the set-up of the car, or with what he does with the ‘throttles’ on the steering wheel, I am inspired by that. It’s normal. But calling it a competing animal is the right description – he concluded – because most of the time it goes to 300%, to the extreme“.