Esteban Ocon he was one of the great protagonists of the Miami GP held on Sunday. The Frenchman, unwillingly author of a bad accident during PL3 which prevented him from taking part in qualifying, was able to recover from the 20th position up to the eighth position, taking home important points for the constructors’ classification. Alpine. With the pit wall, however, Ocon himself had a heated quarrel via radio in the final phase of the race.

In fact, the team wanted the number 31 to protect his teammate’s position on the track, Fernando Alonso. The two-time Spanish world champion was eighth on the track, ahead of Ocon, but a five-second penalty for contact with Pierre Gasly weighed on him.

The winner of Budapest 2021, chased in the final race by Albon, Ricciardo and Stroll, was therefore asked to lift his foot and slow down the whole train that followed him, to allow Alonso to limit the damage and possibly keep eighth place. , thus maximizing the team’s points. The plan did not actually work, thanks to a second penalty suffered by Alonso and made official after the race by the Race Direction. At this point the penalty seconds became ten and Alonso – initially classified in ninth place just behind Ocon – slipped to 11th position. During the last, excited stages of the race, however, when the team asked Ocon to act as a ‘cap’, the French did not react particularly well.

Lap 57/57

Alpine: “We need a 5 second gap from Fernando, because he has a penalty. He slows the cars behind, please. Do it now please. Do it now, he slows down the cars behind ”.

Or with: “I can not do that!!”.

Alpine: “Esteban, it’s an order”.

Or with: “They overtake me if I slow down!”.