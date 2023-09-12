Close the Monza parenthesis

The main objective for theAlpine a few days from Singapore Grand Prix there is only one: forget the disastrous performance in Monza (where Ocon and Gasly had finished outside the points zone at the end of a weekend totally devoid of satisfaction) and try to make up for it on the street circuit of Marina Bayreliving the same emotions felt at Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort, where Pierre Gasly managed to achieve two podiums.

Ocon wants to give himself a birthday present

Furthermore, for the first time after Monte Carlo, Formula 1 returns to compete on a street circuit. A race, the one held in the Principality, which had particularly smiled on Esteban Oconauthor of a surprising 3rd place and today excited for the first of the three races scheduled in Asia: “I enjoy going to Singapore and, although this track poses some unique challenges, I feel comfortable driving there – he has declared – And physically very demanding on the body, which obviously all drivers prepare for, but I think driving in any city the streets under the lights is always exhilarating. Unlike Monza, the Marina Bay circuit is a slower and more twisty track, which makes it a very technical circuit for us drivers. Furthermore, we know that a city track like Singapore it can provide opportunities to do well. I will try to maximize these chances and aim to get back into the points on Sunday and make my birthday even more special!”

The greatest difficulties of Marina Bay

Difficulties also highlighted by Gasleyalso aware of the physical test to which he will be subjected during the race but with the personal results achieved in previous editions which can offer him further motivation: “The Marina Bay circuit is one of the most difficult on the calendar as it is a rather bumpy road course, with many bends and many gear changes – he remarked – furthermore, the extremely hot and humid climate in Singapore makes it one of the biggest physical challenges of the year for us drivers and a place for which we must prepare carefully. I like the track, I scored points in the last two races there and I certainly intend to do so three in a row. We will face a slightly new layout with the removal of the chicanes in sector 3 and replacement with a long straight leading to turn 16. The lap is much faster than before and we will see how it is in free practice 1 and see what opportunities it could bring.”