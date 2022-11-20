Esteban Or with he may not excel in sympathy, but he often doesn’t receive the right credit from the Formula 1 community. The Frenchman is a very solid driver, who defends himself well in battle and above all almost never leaves points by the wayside. Which – after all – is the most sought-after quality in a rider by a team. From today, the #31 Alpine has written a piece of history: it’s the only one in Fernando’s career Alonso to have accumulated more points than the Spaniard at the end of their adventure as teammates. Precisely, between 2021 and 2022 Ocon collected 166 points, four more than the Spaniardmoreover still targeted today by bad luck and withdrawals.

Alonso had never obtained fewer points than a teammate in their journey together: in their 19-year career, Jarno had to bow Trulli (-21 between 2003 and 2004), Jacques Villeneuve (-14 in the three games as teammates in 2004), Giancarlo Fisichella (-137 between 2005 and 2006), Nelsinho Piquet (-55 between 2008 and 2009), Romain Grosjean (-13 in 2009), Felipe Mass (-533 between 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013), Kimi Raikkonen (-106 in 2014), Jenson Button (the only one before Ocon to get more points than Alonso as a teammate in a single season, but between 2015 and 2016 he ends up -33 from the Spaniard) and Stoffel Vandoorne (-51 between 2017 and 2018). Different cases are those of Tarsus Marques (in 2001 he finished 0-0, curiously the Portuguese finished first in the standings for having reached ninth place twice) and Lewis Hamilton (109-109 in 2007, for the same reason Alonso finished behind Sir Lewis).

No judgment of merit on Ocon compared to Alonso: the ex Ferrari driver, without continuous knockouts and mistakes by the team, would have many more points. However, bad years captain and Ocon was good at seizing the moment. These are his words after the Abu Dhabi GP, which sealed fourth place in the constructors’ standings for Alpine: “I would like to congratulate all the team, here at the track and at the Viry and Enstone plants. It has been a long and intense season and it’s nice to have achieved the goal we set ourselves at the beginning of the year. I have enjoyed the last two years with Fernando and I wish him all the best for next season. He will always be a legend of this team and this sport and I can’t wait to race with him on the track in 2023“.

“Unfortunately today we are withdraw again after that we were battling for points and looked pretty comfortable. Importantly the team finished 4th in the constructors, congratulations to all team members for achieving this“, Alonso added. “Even if after this weekend it’s a farewell to the team, I will always think of Alpine with fond memories. I have spent nine years of my life with this team and have won two championships in the past with Renault, so I wish them well for the future.“.