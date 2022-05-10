Among the major protagonists of the Miami Grand Prixa particular note of merit is undoubtedly reserved for Esteban Ocon, arrived 8th at the finish line after starting from the back of the grid. Apart from the significant comeback of the Alpine rider, there is also a physical difficulty that is not at all secondary for the Frenchman, victim of a accident during third free practice session which had forced him, due to damage to the car, not to take part in qualifying. At turn-14, exactly as it had previously happened to Carlos Sainz, the number 31 had in fact lost control of his A522, going to impact sideways, and with some violence, against the concrete wallin a point without Tecpro barriers.

After the episode, Ocon was subjected to a medical check-up as a precaution, with the visit excluding possible risks related to the inability to regularly take part in the race. However, as admitted by the rider himself, during the 57 laps of the GP there were no shortages pains especially warned at knees and to lumbar band of the back.

In this way, the 25-year-old transalpine therefore participated in the GP not only starting from the last position, but also facing it in not entirely optimal physical conditions. Furthermore, another difficulty suffered by other pain-free pilots was added to this: that of heat and humidity high. In fact, already in the moments preceding the podium awarding, a certain tiredness was noticed in the faces of Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz, I seemed decidedly exhausted by the efforts made during the race.

A condition therefore suffered in particular by Ocon, who commented on what was his comeback aggravated by a physical form not at all brilliant: “My impact was calculated in 51Gtherefore quite painful – admitted to the media after the GP – it was a different challenge, that’s for sure. It could go wrong as well as it could go well. In my case everything went well, but it was not pleasant to run at 50% from a physical point of view. Furthermore, in terms of humidity, this is like competing in Singapore ”.