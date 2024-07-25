Ocon, it will be Haas

The five-year period with Alpine did not end in the best way for Esteban Ocongiven that the Frenchman’s contract was not renewed at the end of 2024 after internal tensions emerged with Pierre Gasly. At that point the 27-year-old from Évreux looked around and chose to accept Haas’ offer, and explained the reasons for this decision in an interview given to The Team.

Negotiation

Ocon revealed how his choice came about: “We had three or four meetings to discuss many things. But I was convinced from the first moment. Of all the options I had on the table, this was by far the most interesting”. A crucial role was played by Ayao Komatsu, the team principal of Haas: “Since he took over the project, I have been interested. He is a practical man, with a great experience in motorsport and in F1. He knows how to manage a team and a group of engineers. I also already worked with him when I arrived in F1 (at the time of Academy Lotus). Haas is a 300-person team that is outperforming others that have double or triple the number of employees. And the project is ambitiouseven if it will take time.”

For Ocon, being able to formalize his future is an important step towards finding serenity: “In F1 no driver is 100% sure of his future. Personally I am very happy with my choice, to be able to continue with a great project and to get out of this crazy year“. Returning to the five-year period Alpine has explained: “I would have liked to do more. Many things have fallen by the wayside and not been taken seriously. We were not listened to, it happened to Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and also to me“. Conclusion on the Williams hypothesis after the summer, shipwrecked due to Alpine’s ‘no’: “It’s not a secret, it was part of the discussions we had in 2025 and I was curious to find out if I could adapt to the car. But leaving the team like this is no longer an option, I want to finish on a positive note. And next year I will be at Haas, where they listen to me, I feel loved and wanted“.