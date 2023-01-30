Esteban Ocon he was one of the great protagonists of the season that just ended. Although the French Alpine rider was unable to replicate the incredible victory achieved last year in the Hungarian GP, ​​he was still able to end 2022 at theeighth place in the championship standings, beaten only – among the pilots not of the three top teams – by Lando Norris. Furthermore, Ocon was able to prevail in the internal duel with teammate Fernando Alonso, albeit helped by the higher number of retirements touched by the Spaniard. The excellent year of the transalpine driver, who had never been able to get 92 points in a single championship, according to the person concerned also depended on a new training pace.

“It’s no secret that we have been working with my physical therapist since last year – explained Ocon, as reported by the site The Race – then Tom [Clark, l’allenatore/fisioterapista di Ocon] he joined the team last year and also Michel [Berthelemot, PR] is there to help me with a lot of things. Overall, I have a very strong team by my side. All of this has helped me in many different details, keeping me energized throughout the year. Furthermore, my training center, with which my physiotherapist communicates in France, has also moved from the Pyrenees to Annecy. I live nearby, so I can do some sort of new preparation between one race and another.”.

This greater commitment from the point of view of training, however, can also have some small contraindications. “I practically no longer have a lifeI would say – ironized Ocon – because I spend every day working, but I feel so much stronger. And I feel I’ve kept a lot more energy than last year, despite the season being more condensed and ending earlier“.