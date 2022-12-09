In 2022 Esteban Or with he was the second driver in history to have scored more points than Fernando Alonso as a teammate, in a season, after Jenson Button. A goal that would be enough to positively describe the Frenchman’s season, very solid in all races and capable of raising his level in the defensive phase: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel know something about it, 11 titles in two, “walled up” respectively at Suzuka and Abu Dhabi.

You really have to be nit-picking professionals to reproach the 2022 Ocon with something. He tries it himself, and regrets not being able to bring the Alpine to the podiuma goal that he had achieved both in 2020 (in the Sakhir GP) and in 2021, with the splendid victory at the Hungaroring: “It’s the only thing I’ve been missing. Due to different circumstances I didn’t succeed, I hope to be able to get some next year. Otherwise, all the goals we set ourselves have been achieved. We finished fourth in the constructors’ championship and it’s also my best season in Formula 1 in terms of points“, these are his words to journalists. “I am very satisfied, the whole team did a great job developing the car so much over the course of the year. Hopefully we can narrow the gap even more for next season“.

To those who raise – rightly – the question of the withdrawals of AlonsoOcon replies: “I’ve had my problems too. It’s a good feeling to have him beaten. He is a very, very fast driver. I had to raise the bar as much as possible. Finishing in front of him is a great satisfaction“. With the Spaniard the relationship was certainly not rosy in 2022, starting from that duel in Gedda as long as it was dangerous, on which the Alpine wall guiltily overlooked. After a series of misunderstandings, there was real war between Alonso and Ocon in Brazil, with the two-time world champion first being carried wide by his teammate and then colliding with him in the straight.