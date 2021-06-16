The Formula 1 of 2022 acquires another certainty, that of Esteban Or with in Alpine. The home driver’s performance convinced the management of the French team, which secured the performance of the former Racing Point until 2024, thus silencing the rumors that they wanted him as a candidate for the seat that Valtteri Bottas is likely to leave in Mercedes. .

Official: Ocon renews with Alpine until 2024

These are the words of Ocon immediately after the announcement of the three-year renewal: “I am happy to continue with this team even after the end of the season, it’s a great feeling to secure my future in Alpine. We have improved a lot since I joined the team and I intend to continue this trend in the future. There are big challenges ahead of us, especially with the new regulations in 2022. I am sure we can achieve our goals by working hard together and continuing the relationship. I often think back to last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix with the podium, this memory motivates me to chase other special results like that. I can’t wait for the next chapter but, for now, we are very focused on this season and we take every race as it comes.“.