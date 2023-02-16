Not too advertised Esteban Ocon he’s about to start his eighth season in Formula 1. His prices after living together for two years with Fernando Alonso are certainly not low and he can boast of being the only driver to have added more points than the Spanish champion in the two years of living together. Solid and mature, constant and profitable, Ocon is also the youngest Frenchman to have made his debut and scored points in F1. In the upcoming season he will have to share the garage with another complex colleague for him, Pierre Gasly, his compatriot and rival, with whom relations in the past have not been exactly friendly. The 26-year-old from Evreux was among the protagonists of the presentation of the new one Alpine A523, held this evening in London; below are his statements.

Esteban Ocon: “I am looking forward to starting the new season with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, my fourth year with the Enstone and Viry family. We have shown great progress in 2022: everyone has been working hard on the development of the A523, both in France and in England. I can’t wait to start the season to continue last year’s improvements and I can’t wait to test the car in pre-season testing. The livery is fantastic and stands out from the others and I’m sure it will be great on the track. I worked hard in the winter to get ready for the start of the season. I feel in great shape and I’m ready to get back on track.”