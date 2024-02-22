Alpine still full

As well as yesterday, also on the occasion of Day 2 in Bahrain theAlpine has decided to field both its drivers, but with a different programme. While Esteban Ocon had tested for the A524 on Tuesday morning, this time the Frenchman carried out the afternoon session, setting the personal and team best time in 1:32.061more than 2 seconds from the top occupied by Carlos Sainz.

Race tests for Ocon

A performance worth theeighth position for the transalpine, author of 78 laps completed: “It was a very long session today, with testing continuing into the afternoon – explained #31, referring to the test concluded around 11:00 and resumed at 12:00 Italian – we lost some track time in the morning due to the interruption, but we managed to recover it and complete the program we wanted to complete in the morning. We improved the car throughout the day and it was nice to try it in different conditions, which better reflect what we will see next weekend in the Grand Prix. Towards the end we had a bit of a race, which was also fun. This doesn't usually happen during testing, but this time everyone was quite impatient and the descent into Turn 1 was very exciting, with several cars side by side and sparks flying everywhere. Now I definitely want to run!“

Less work for Gasly

Different program for both Ocon and his teammate Pierre Gasly, on track only during the morning. A program therefore shorter than expected for #10, thanks to the red flag displayed due to the manhole hit by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari which forced all the drivers to return to the pits early.

“It was a good day for the team in Bahrain, with a lot of testing completed and a lot of data to analyze – declared the transalpine, 14° – for my part, unfortunately, the session was interrupted by a red flag. It's never ideal, because we could not complete our full program, but sometimes that's how it is. I can't wait to get back in the car tomorrow afternoon to continue optimizing the package. We continue to understand different things each time the car is on track and we are doing everything we can to maximize our learning ahead of the first race of the season. After a shorter day than expected, the time I spend in the car tomorrow will be very important.”