The new Alpine case

On the day theAlpine returned to the points with both of its drivers in Japanese Grand Prix after a period of difficulty experienced both in Monza and in Singapore (without forgetting the previous upheaval on the pit wall marked by the dismissal of Szafnauer, Permane and Fry during the current season), another case breaks out in the French team: in Suzuka everything was concentrated in a team order imposed on Pierre Gaslywho was asked to giving up his ninth position to teammate Esteban Ocon on the last lap.

Gasly’s reaction

A request respected by the French pilot, who however went into a rage with fists on the steering wheel and middle finger pointed at Ocon while the latter had joined him. Number #31, however, was not offended by his compatriot’s gesture, but at the same time did not understand his anger. The strategy during the race, in fact, was to allow Gasly to overtake Ocon for try to catch up on Alonso to take eighth place. However, the mission was not successful for #10, who at that point gave ninth position back to his team-mate following the aforementioned team order.

Ocon’s comment

Based on this team reasoning, Ocon doesn’t understand Gasly’s protestsciting other cases in which he himself had ceded his position to some of his former comrades in similar circumstances: “I’ve been on the team for four years now, and the rule has always been that – explained #31 to the media – if a position change is made in order to catch the driver in front, as happened with Pierre to catch up on Fernando, the objective is to overtake him and maintain the position. Otherwise, you will give your seat back to your teammate. That’s always what we’ve done, and if I had been on the other side, of course I would have done the same. I’m more of an old school guy, and I would never ask to change the positionbut I understand the team’s point of view that they were trying to get more positions, to get Fernando and get more points, but unfortunately we didn’t succeed. What Pierre says (who said he felt faster, ed.) it is irrelevant, because you have to fight for your place on the track and until we are as fast as we want, if you don’t make the move, you never know who will be asked to let by. Before this happened I was in front, so obviously we will discuss it with the team to see what we could have done better, but if you look at the Brazil in 2021 with Fernando, or in Sochi with Ricciardo, the same thing happened: I had given the position to Daniel and Fernando. It’s always been a team order that I know, and it didn’t surprise me.”