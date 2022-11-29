Says Esteban Ocon. So Alonso owes everything to him because Ocon did 98 percent of the work.

It’s been an exciting battle this season. no, not for the world title. It was decided pretty quickly actually. In this case we are concerned with the battle between the Alpine drivers: Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. The young dog and the cunning old fox were very evenly matched.

Despite Esteban Ocon finishing higher in the World Championship, the eyes are mainly on Alonso. Firstly, it is very exceptional that a driver of his age still performs at such a high level and is always ‘standing there’. Many other drivers made a more worn out impression at one point.

Ocon did 98 percent of the work at Alpine

If not Alonso. He was also faster than Ocon in the qualifying match, albeit narrowly: 12 for the Spaniard, 10 for the Frenchman. Add to that the fact that it is Alonso who has had a lot of bad luck and you can conclude that all credits are for Fernando. Completely contrary to expectations, Esteban does not think that way, in conversation with the French East France:

Of course I was disappointed with his comments in the press. We have not discussed it internally. I continue to have the respect for him that I had. It’s good that he goes to Aston Martin and that we [bij Alpine, red] go our own way. Honestly, the work was 98% on my account and 2% on his. I was busy doing the job. I did all the development on the simulator, the marketing trips and so on. Esteban Ocon, still just as salty.

Not a new phenomenon

Oooh snap! The phenomenon is not entirely new, by the way. Christijan Albers was always busy finding the ideal set-up for his teammate Noppert Droomdoos.

Fernando Alonso is known as one of the best drivers on the grid. Not only that, it is also the driver who chooses a new team at the wrong times.

Now that seems to be the case again, because Alpine has found its way up quite well over the past two years (despite all the bad luck). At Aston Martin, it is still questionable to what extent Alonso can cause a stir in the Stroll family.

Read more? Check out our Autoblog final report part 1 here!

This article ‘Ocon did 98 percent of the work for Alonso’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Ocon #percent #work #Alonso