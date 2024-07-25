Spa-Francorchamps (AFP)

French driver Esteban Ocon, who is leaving his current team Alpine at the end of the season after five years in the Formula 1 World Championship, will defend the colours of Haas starting next season and for several years, as the American team announced on the sidelines of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old will replace Denmark’s Kevin Magnusson, who also announced his departure from Haas earlier this month.

“I am very happy to start this new chapter in my Formula 1 career,” said Ocon.

“I will be joining a very ambitious team, whose professionalism and undeniable upward trajectory have impressed me,” he continued.

Ocon, who has competed in 146 races, will join his fourth Formula One team after Manor, Force India and Renault, now known as Alpine.

He took his only win so far at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix in heavy rain.

“It was important to me that we had a driver with Formula 1 experience and, having won a Grand Prix, Esteban fits that criteria,” said Haas team owner Gene Haas.

“Esteban has proven himself in the teams he has played for as a driver who is constantly in contention and scoring points, and it is that continuity that we are keen to benefit from as we look to increase the effectiveness of performance on the track,” he continued.

Ocon, who made his first official Formula One race in 2016, announced his split with Alpine in June, a week after he collided with French team-mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix.

British youngster Oliver Permane (19 years old) will be Ocon’s teammate, noting that the former, who is competing in Formula 2 races, finished seventh in the Jeddah race last March after replacing Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz at the last minute, in his only participation in Formula 1 races.