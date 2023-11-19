From the manhole to fourth place

The other victim of the now infamous Las Vegas manhole, in Friday’s PL1, was Esteban Ocon. The Alpine mechanics had had to change the chassis of the A523 of the French driver, who in qualifying had managed to obtain nothing better than a 16th position on the grid. In the race, however, everything changed and also thanks to the chaos that broke out in Turn 1 at the start and the five-second penalty inflicted on George Russell Ocon he was able to grab an unexpected fourth position.

“This has been a difficult weekend after the accident on Friday – he commented to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after the race – there were 5-6 races where we weren’t lucky, because things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but today everything changed. We started from 16th position and finished in fourth. I am very happy with the work done by the team throughout the weekend, in qualifying and in the race“.

“The departure was chaotic – added the Alpine representative – but we managed to stay out of trouble and gain eight positions on the first lap. After that, we had to be patient, running a clean race and managing the tires well was the key. I made some good overtakings and finishing fourth in this fantastic atmosphere is truly a great resultespecially considering how I felt after qualifying”.

Gasly slides back

The other side of the coin, at Alpine, was represented by Pierre Gasly. In fact, the former AlphaTauri experienced a Sunday opposite to that of his teammate: starting fourth, he crossed the finish line in 11th place: “It’s a disappointing result to go from fourth to 11th, out of the points. There are many things to review, because this is not the objective we set ourselves today. It was a good start in difficult conditions, the first stint was managed quite well and we were comfortably in the top-4. As soon as we put on the hard tyre, we seemed to be in difficulty – concluded Gasly – the tires went flat and the whole second stint was a challenge just to get to the finish line.”.