Ocon in search of redemption

The start of the 2023 season was certainly not one to remember for Esteban Ocon. In fact, the Alpine standard-bearer experienced a nightmarish evening in Bahrain, overwhelmed by three penalties that scuttled his Sunday, which ended in an even more sad way with a retirement. The French driver’s hope is that all the bad luck and mistakes have been concentrated in a single race and that the appointment with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend on the very fast Jeddah city toboggan will be the real start of the year for the transalpine: “Gedda is a very special circuit in Formula 1 – underlined Ocon, presenting the race weekend – it’s a very fast and flowing street circuit and most of the lap is done at full throttle. A few changes have been made this year to improve safety and visibility into corners, so we will certainly provide feedback on these adjustments on the Friday after free practice to see how effective they actually are. We know that overtaking is possible – added the French again – and that the entry of the Safety Car is probable, given the nature of the track. We must be ready to face all possibilities. The whole team is motivated to have a better weekend to really start our season“.

Gasly on the right track

Obviously, Pierre Gasly’s approach to the Saudi appointment is different, as he finished in ninth place in Bahrain despite the disastrous qualifying that had relegated him to the last place on the grid. The extraordinary comeback accomplished by the former AlphaTauri driver on his debut bodes well, and the intent is to be able to play an even more solid and – above all – more constant weekend in Jeddah. “Overall I was quite satisfied [del Bahrein] – commented Gasly – especially from Sunday’s race, for going from last to ninth place and bringing home some points. I know there is still a lot to do for me and the team, because we haven’t reached 100% yet. For this reason we left Bahrain with a bit of disappointment, because not everything went as planned and it’s important to put everything together to make sure you get the best performance. I enjoyed my debut in the Alpine colours, the whole team is talented and motivated. I can’t wait to see what we can do when we have a calmer race weekend“.