Alpine in Canada to reconfirm

The particularly positive moment of theAlpinewho like all his other rivals is completing the last preparations in view of the Canadian Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend. The main objective of the French team is to be able to finish the weekend once again in the points with both of its drivers, being the only team, together with Mercedes, to have managed to hit this particular double for three consecutive times.

We aim for the fourth consecutive ‘double’

From Miami to the last race in Spain, dating back to almost two weeks ago, Ocon has in fact closed the last three races always in the Top-10, even obtaining the 3rd place in Monk, so far the only podium achieved by Alpine this season. Still in the Principality, curiously, Pierre Gasly obtained his best result in this championship, which for him is the first with the Enstone team, however finishing in seventh place.

The most delicate technical aspects for Ocon

There is therefore a climate of great optimism both in the team, which also thanks to these placings have allowed Alpine to occupy the momentary fifth position in the constructors’ championship, 60 points behind Ferrari, but with a total of 23 points more. compared to McLaren, its direct rival: “It’s a fantastic track and I really enjoy driving here – he has declared Or with regarding the characteristics of the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve – most of the corners in Montréal are characterized by a double change of direction, which requires good responsiveness from the car, therefore trim is very important. There are also low walls that make driving exciting and keep us on our toes. The asphalt of the Montreal track is usually quite smooth, but tire degradation in racing is relatively high, since we use the softest compound. Coupled with the stop-and-go nature of the track, this increases the chances of overtaking and can make for an enjoyable Grand Prix. Last year we obtained sixth place, so we will try to equal or improve on this result”.

Gasly fears the rain

Very positive comments, both on the track and on the enthusiasts, also from Pierre Gasly: “After racing on a more conventional circuit in Barcelona last time out, we are back on a street track in Montréal – he added – It’s a really nice place to race, very fast with big braking zones and fast corners. I have been preparing for the simulator at Enstone, everything is fine and I can’t wait to hit the track on Friday. The weather promises to be interesting so we will stay ready for all conditions and see what we can do. Also, Montréal in general is a very fun place, especially since it’s a French-speaking city. As a result, the support is always great and I look forward to this atmosphere.”