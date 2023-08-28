Opposite feelings

Not even the third step of the podium conquered by Pierre Gasly was able to completely clear the skies of Alpine in the Dutch trip to Zandvoort. While one half of the French team was intent on celebrating the excellent result of the former AlphaTauri standard bearer, the broadsides in the press launched by the other ensign of the Enstone stable: Esteban Ocon. The #31 reached the finish line in tenth position, still gaining a point, but he didn’t like the strategic management of the race at all from his side of the box.

Revisable strategy

The focus of the discussion seems to have been the Ocon’s switch to extreme wet tires in the most chaotic phase of the race, when bad weather returned to hit the Zandvoort track. “First of all it’s only fair to congratulate Pierre and his part of the team – Ocon began, speaking to the official F1 channel – they did a super job to take the team to a second podium this year. This is the only good thing we can take away today“. But then came thedirect attack on his side of the teamguilty of not having found the way to apply the right strategy in the crucial moment of the Grand Prix.

Ocon’s disappointment

“From my point of view I’m super disappointed – declared Ocon in no uncertain terms – we were sixth, up from 16th, and then we didn’t stop. We stayed out on the slicks. The tires weren’t ready in the garage and we weren’t there ready to make the right choice. We slipped eight points out of our hands today and that is extremely disappointing. We had a lot of discussions with the team. We had a lot of information, we knew everything we needed, we knew when the rain was coming. I don’t understand what happened on that occasion, but that’s why we have only one point today“.

It will therefore be a trip to Italy and Monza full of nervousness within the team owned by Renault. In fact, it should not be forgotten managerial chaos the team has been through just before the summer break. Now the new trouble seems to have arisen instead in relations with the ‘veteran’ driver of the team.