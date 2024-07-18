Hungarian Memories and an American Future

The relationship between Hungary and Esteban Ocon is certainly special. On this track, in 2021, the French driver conquered his first – and so far only – victory in F1emerging ahead of everyone at the end of a crazy and incredible race that this weekend will be celebrated by the Alpine standard-bearer also on his helmet. But this is the past: the future, still to be officially defined, should be Haas.

Ocon, speaking to journalists present on the Budapest track, dodged questions on the matter but made it clear that he was close to a definition of where it will lead in 2025: “There is nothing else to say on this subject. – tried to close the issue on #31 – obviously we are still working on these things and you will be the first to know when it’s all ready. And yes, I hope everything will be defined soon“.

Feedback ignored

The gap between Ocon and Alpine, which has been officially certified for several weeks now, is instead taking place not without some mutual dig. The last one to get something off his chest was the native of Évreux, who spoke of feedback given by him and the other pilots who have raced for the team in recent years, but not collected from the stable. A revelation that would also explain the many development problems received from the Enstone team over the years.

“There are many things that have not evolved as they should have. I think that from me, Fernando (Alonso), Pierre (Gasly) and Daniel (Ricciardo) we said a lot about the development of the car.. And unfortunately, at a certain point, a short circuit was created. We gave feedback, but we had no confirmation. Sometimes we have not been listened to as we should have been.. We still have some problems that we already had a couple of years ago – Ocon ruled – we improved many other things, but you can’t wait years and years to solve some problems and that’s what happened. The circle hasn’t closed and the problems have not been solved as they should have been, which is frustrating. It’s frustrating for everyone because, obviously, we don’t have a car that works as it should“.