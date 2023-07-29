The big internal changes

Definitely special Friday at home Alpine under the gray of Spa-Francorchamps, on a circuit that didn’t give any flashes either on the track and even less in the pits. Even before qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, in fact, the French team announced the dismissal of Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and two other prominent members of the team, such as Sporting Director Alan Permane and Technical Director Pat Fry, the latter destined in Williams. For all of them, the current weekend will be their last before leaving Enstone for good, with the team also announcing the names of all their substitutes.

The disappointment of qualifying

A piece of news that therefore confirmed the process of internal revolution underway, with the pilots who instead had to face all the difficulties suffered by the A523 in the last few races. Confirmation came in the final outcome of the test, with Pierre Gasly 12th and Esteban Ocon even 15th, at the rear of the Q2. To further complicate the session for the latter was also an off track during his last flying lap, with related damage to the front wing.

Ocon’s mistake

A session summed up as follows by number 31, who last week had to raise the white flag after only a few meters from the start due to an involuntary contact with his teammate, which resulted in a double retirement for Alpine: “Today was not an easy day on track and I’m disappointed not to get into Q3 – commented – The weather conditions made the session difficult for everyone, but we did a good job to go through to Q2. Unfortunately I hit the wall at turn 9, damaging the car and we weren’t able to do a second fast lap on the Softs when the track was at its best. Tomorrow we have the chance to score points with the Sprint Race, so we will definitely aim for a good result. It will be tough for Sunday to start from fifteenth on the grid, but we’ll give it our all.”

Gasly looks on the bright side

Slightly more satisfied Pierre Gaslywho underlined the negative and the positive aspects of this session: “It’s always challenging in wet and dry conditions, with things changing lap after lap – he added – it’s exciting that way, because you have to be up to it right away without going over the edge. We probably didn’t start our final lap in Q2 in the best of conditions but, despite that, we didn’t have the car set-up for these kinds of conditions and that shows in our lap time. Sector 1 was easy enough for us, while the longer and narrower sector 2 is where we struggled. However, this could be a positive aspect for Sunday’s race, where we will aim to fight for the points”.