Alpine, new investors

The team has been around for a long time Alpine F1 He was looking for new financiers to guarantee the team a certain economic independence from the Renault parent company. Last June the investment company Otro Capital announced a revenue of 200 million euros on the transalpine team and on Tuesday the names of the personalities from the world of sport who decided to bet on the Enstone cars emerged.

They range from American football stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to footballers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata, to Olympic gold medalist and former heavyweight boxing champion Rory McIllroy, up to Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital and baseball investor and in football. The objective set by the consortium of investors is to revitalize and globalize the Alpine F1 brand.

A brand that has been struggling quite a bit in recent seasons and that will archive 2023 as disappointing, given that five stages from the end of the championship the team seems to be ceilinged in sixth place among manufacturers129 points behind fifth-placed McLaren and 67 points ahead of seventh-placed Williams.

Ocon and Gasly present the Austin race

Esteban Or with: “Racing in America is always exciting, especially in recent years. Our sport has grown a lot in that part of the world and we feel it every time we return. I really like Austin as a city and COTA is a very nice circuit, with a great atmosphere. The circuit can prove challenging, but often delivers great racing. I can’t wait to drive to Texas and hit the track.”

Pierre Gasly: ​​“I spent a whole day in Enstone on the simulator to prepare for the next GPs, as well as doing some physical training to be ready for Austin, Mexico City and Brazil. Austin is a good track and my goal is the points on both days, given that it is a weekend with the Sprint.”