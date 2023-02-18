When in Jeddah Esteban Or with and Fernando Alonso fought to the death for several consecutive laps, Alpine was in a cold sweat. Luckily for them, no accidents occurred, despite a rather dangerous blocking by the Mercedes school driver. Who certainly showed grit and personality on that occasion, but to the detriment of the team, by bringing Valtteri Bottas back close to the Alpines. It was only the first in a long series of skirmishes between the two.

Last year Ocon preceded Alonso thanks to great consistency (however the Asturian suffered too many setbacks during the season) and an aggressive defense that led team principal Otmar Szafnauer to define him “defence minister”. At certain points in the season, however, it seemed that Ocon was only interested in beating his teammate. How can we forget the clash of Interlagoswhere Alonso makes a mistake in overtaking on the straight but the Frenchman risks throwing him off the track in the previous lap, or the start of theHungaroring (#31 himself squeezes him twice in the first lap), to the point of making the two-time world champion blurt out over the radio.

The Frenchman thus justified his defensive maneuvers and is ready to repeat them against Pierre Gasly, his new teammate in Alpine: “I am a racing driver. I compete to beat everyone, that’s how I’ve raced all my life and that’s how I’ve been successful and won titles in the past. And that’s how, in the end, I also beat Fernando: running the way I want to run“, these are his words to the media shortly after the launch of the A523. “For me, the important thing is to get the points and work together with Pierre. This is a very important goal. But I want to fight anyone, and I think I can fight all riders. I’m happy that I have this style and that’s how I’ve run all my life“.