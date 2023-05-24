The home race looking at the top teams

Without the French Grand Prix, the Monaco appointment becomes the home one for the Alpine who took possession of fifth place in the Constructors’ standings in Miami thanks to a double points finish. Both in Melbourne and in Florida, the A523s entrusted to Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon stood out positively, managing to keep pace with Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari in various situations of the weekend.

The dream is to continue to be part of the ‘living room’ of the starting grid also and above all in the Monaco Grand Gala, where anything could happen. Furthermore, if it actually rains in Qualifying, the wall and the riders would have the great opportunity to place ‘coups’ capable of paying big dividends in a race where overtaking is practically impossible. Below are the words of Ocon and Gasly who are decidedly ‘fighting’ on the eve of the weekend that will see them protagonists in the Principality.

The words of Esteban Ocon

“Like in Miami, we have to make sure we have a clean weekend without flaws and bring home the deserved points. We’ve had a couple of disappointing race weekends this year, so we know we have to be perfect from all points of view to get the results we want to achieve. We are eager to get back on track and check our performance to show that we can compete with some of the best teams. Monaco is always an exciting weekend, one of the highlights of the season, and we will try to put on a good show for the fans.”

The words of Pierre Gasly

“I can’t wait to race in Monaco, because it’s one of the exciting challenges of the season for us drivers. With no French Grand Prix on the calendar, this race is the closest you’ll get to France in the year and the support from the fans in Monaco is truly special. The Monaco Grand Prix is ​​famous all over the world because it is one of the most prestigious races in motorsport and it is a race in which every driver wants to be successful during his career. As a team, we will try to continue to improve and build on our promising performance in Miami and aim for the best possible result with both cars.”