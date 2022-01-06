The Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 will remain in the memory of Esteban Ocon for a long time. The French driver, in fact, managed to take advantage of the chaos caused by the arrival of the rain just before the start, and by the multiple strike shortly after the start, to win his first F1 success in his career.

Ocon’s victory allowed Alpine to celebrate its first victory as a brand in the top category and thanks also to this triumph, in addition to the third place obtained by Fernando Alonso in Qatar, the French team managed to precede the AlphaTauri in the Constructors.

Reliving that unforgettable summer day, Ocon said that success gave him a remarkable boost of confidence and swept away a lot of pressure that was weighing on the team at the time.

“It was a great feeling and I’m happy to have achieved that result for the team as well. It was the first victory for the Renault group of its return to Formula 1 and I hope that the next success will be realized very soon. ”.

“At the moment we don’t have a lot of pressure on us and we know what it’s like to win. Now we just have to do our best to make it happen all over again ”.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ocon then admitted that the team is hungry for victories, but said he was aware that the gap from the top teams still had to be bridged.

“All the guys on the team were very happy with that success. For many of them it was their first F1 victory and we all want to relive other similar sensations ”.

“We are aware that we have a long journey ahead and that we will have to work hard, but such days make you feel proud to have lived such a moment surrounded by such talented people.”

For Alpine, the season just passed was also a transition season in anticipation of the regulatory revolution that will characterize F1 starting this year.

Despite this, Ocon said he was satisfied with how the team managed to capitalize on every opportunity that presented itself and the Frenchman appreciated the great step forward taken by the team in terms of race management.

“That’s what we wanted. We knew we didn’t have the fastest car or the most competitive package overall, but we were good at seizing every opportunity that arose as it did in Budapest, but also in Qatar with Fernando ”.

“Our goal was to be at the top in the operational phases and we did it already in 2021. I think we must be proud of this because when we have a competitive car we will be able to fight against the top teams without fear.”