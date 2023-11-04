Ocon vs Alonso: the contact in the Shootout

The case that generated the most discussions during the Sprint Shootout of the Brazilian Grand Prix it is undoubtedly the one relating to contact occurred between two former teammates Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. Half a minute from the end of Shootout 1, the Frenchman from Alpine ended up against the barriers at the exit of turn 3 after being hit by the Spaniard from Aston Martin, who turned inside, towards the racing line, entering collision with the oncoming transalpine vehicle.

Summoned by the stewards but no penalties

The latter, in turn the protagonist of a slight correction of the car shortly before the impact, he was thus unable to avoid the double world champion, with the two pilots who were convened by the Commissioners to discuss what happened. Although the stewards wanted to see clearly, both pilots they did not suffer any type of penalty. In this way, Ocon was unable to improve his 16th time due to the accident, subsequently going to the medical center of the racetrack for checks without suffering injuries or bruises. At the same time, Alonso damaged the front left suspension of his AMR23, not taking part in Shootout 2 and thus finishing without time in fifteenth position, from where he will regularly take part in the Sprint.

Ocon’s version

Alonso expressed his version of events on the episode, as did Ocon to the microphones of f1.com after resigning from the Medical Center: “It was a very hard impact, but nothing to worry about – he reassured- it was a shame because the conditions were there to be able to improve on that lap and to go to Q2, but I found myself in front of Fernando. I heard that I lost control of the car, but that’s not true. There were several corrections of that kind, including from Norris in his fastest lap at that point. Fernando moved to the left mid-corner, he didn’t leave me any space and we touched. These are things that can happen, and now we focus on the race. From the stewards Fernando tried to counter by saying that he had left space, but the truth is that if he had remained on the right we would not have made contact. The guys in the pits are working to repair the damage and fortunately we’ll make it in time for the Sprint“.