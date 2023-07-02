Roger Richter (Getty Images/Westend61)

Scan the horizon while the waves of the sea beat. Lose your gaze between high mountains. Or lie down in a hammock and let yourself be rocked by its movement. These are pleasant activities in theory, but they can stress out certain people. Those who have what the psychologist Rafael Santandreu calls ociophobia. “There are people who are afraid, panic at the fact of being unemployed. They get anxious. They would much rather be busy all day. There are also those who are psychologically ill, who do not want to stop because then they have more time to eat the coconut, to make themselves more miserable. There is the fear of stopping and finding your own mental disaster”, explains the author of the book The art of not embittering life.

These may be more extreme cases, but the truth is that “for the modern adult it is much more difficult to do nothing than to have a busy schedule”, assures Santandreu. What on vacation can be translated as endless activities to fill free time, to the point of reaching the end of the summer with almost more stress than when it started.

“With the inertia that we carry with us, it is more difficult to brake, stop and do nothing, compared to continuing with the usual routine of working. Also, in part, because I suppose that we feel that we are useful in this way, that we are not wasting time, that this is the key and the trap”, contributes Azahara Alonso. In his last book, Joy, a hybrid of a novel and an essay, the writer makes a defense of laziness and the pleasure of doing nothing. And she tackles too a feeling that can arise in those moments of leisure: guilt. “I really like to distinguish between doing absolutely nothing, which is very difficult, or doing what we want. Which also differs from what is expected of us. In either of these two cases, there is indeed a fault, which has become systemic. We are not producing, we are not complying with the mandates that are there”, explains the also philosopher.

Alonso assures that the guilt is not felt when you do tourism because you are “filling in time” with different activities, which is what a person is expected to do. And it refers to a reflection of the photographer Susan Sontag. “She says that the traditionally hard-working societies are the ones that at first, when they did tourism, took more photos, because they put the camera between them and the world, to exercise something, if not, it seemed that they were not doing anything and that the trip made no sense,” he says.

The psychologist Mireia Cabero, who teaches at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, agrees with Alonso’s opinion on guilt. “In our day to day we value being useful, productive, contributing and committing ourselves so much, that we forget that pause, serenity, contemplation, being bored are also useful, healthy and organically and socially necessary and doing nothing. Both respond to different needs: economic-social the first, and self-care the second. Although the former seem to matter more, because they are associated with social success, they are worth exactly the same as the latter. And only when the second ones are well established, in the first ones we add value and high performance”, affirms the also coach.

When lying down without doing anything the idea appears in the brain that that time could be spent doing some activity, it should be remembered that “thoughts are a neural proposal that can be ignored or ignored. And you have to feel free to decide. Think about what you really want. The fact that a thought comes to mind is not an order. But since, normally, we don’t realize it, because we identify with that voice in our head, every time a thought comes to us, it’s already going to mass. And it happens that, when we fully believe that thought, guilt arises, which is an emotion that arises from a wrong thought,” says Úrsula Calvo, a successful businesswoman who found a solution to the stress she suffered in meditation and is now an expert in mindfulness.

Calvo explains that the human brain “does not understand” that a person can spend 30 days doing nothing, without having to farm or go hunting. And that when he does not have an activity he enters “in boredom mode”. To reverse this circumstance and “calm mental activity” it is necessary to “train the mind”with meditation or mindfulness.

For his part, Santandreu maintains that this The need to be constantly doing something is “an evil of our society”. “In the hunter-gatherer towns of the Amazon, for example, people work very little, one hour a day, in which they obtain everything they need for their livelihood. The rest of the time is spent at leisure. They visit other towns, they are with the children, they do manual things or they spend many hours in the town chatting”.

Without reaching those levels, the psychologist advises taking advantage of the vacations “to slow down the pace” and doing “at one third of the normal speed” activities of daily living. For example, spending more time eating breakfast or slowing down when you walk. He assures that this slowing down introduces the person “into a kind of calm and well-being.”

In this regard, Cabero adds that at the beginning of the vacation people find it more difficult to assume, accept and give themselves permission to slow down than to continue with the demanding pace of activities. “We come from putting sixth and we need the reasonable braking time to move to first”, he exemplifies.

For Calvo, there is a kind of inertia of constantly trying to fill life. “Because we have the feeling that when we stop doing, we stop being. It is as if life is empty if there is no constant activity. What’s going on? That we go on vacation and the chip does not change us. We continue with the same mechanics. Instead of filling the agenda with meetings, we fill it with activities, which appear to be a lot of fun, but, in the end, when you don’t really allow yourself to rest, it can be exhausting.” It ensures that there is no need to fill up all the time, when you can simply be calm watching a sunset, enjoying a chat over a table or sitting in the shade. “It’s very enriching, but we don’t realize it.”

Santandreu challenges people to enjoy their leisure time without having to fill it with activities. “Knowing how to do nothing can be considered a sign of mental health,” says the psychologist.

The pressure of shooting the perfect sunset MG unreal image. Last summer a photograph of an idyllic sunset on a Greek island went viral. But the sunset was not the protagonist. The author of the snapshot focused on the numerous tourists who, mobile phones in hand, crowded together trying to find the best perspective, to prevent the other people who were capturing the moment from leaving, and thus show the unreal image that that moment belonged only to them. them. It cannot be ruled out that many of those who arrived at that location already knew in advance the photograph they wanted to take, to later record their presence on social networks. See also Washington condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch live to show. ”Social networks have made it easier to be aware of what is considered socially successful, external applause and the gaze of others. And so it goes, before deciding where we will travel, we are already thinking about the places from which I will photograph myself for the networks. If we live, even during vacations, at the expense of the external gaze, when will we live what we really want?” reflects Mireia Cabero. Envy. The report Influence of technology in the life of the Spanish, prepared by the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky with the participation of more than 2,000 people, shows that 20% of those surveyed admitted feeling envy or sadness due to the apparent perfection of the lives that others show in their publications. In Spain, 28 million people access social networks every day and, on average, spend 42 minutes a day on it, according to data from GfK Dam, a digital consumption meter. Facebook and Instagram are the two with the most unique Spanish users. The first is accessed by 19.5 million people, while the second is accessed by just over 18 million. future happiness. “Social networks work as advertising has always done, transmitting us an image of future happiness or that we can access. And I think that when we see it in the profiles of friends or acquaintances it seems to us that it is more accessible. However, I believe that in reality most of us are annoyed in the same way. And that these images have the effect that, in part, greases the tourist industry. We do the promotion of the places”, says Azahara Alonso.

