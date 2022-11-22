The Saudi national team was at the top of the group, thanks to its victory over the Argentine national team, with a score (2-1), to move away by two points from the nearest team before the second round.

Decisive individual fight

• The match was played as a singles match between the first star in Mexico and his counterpart in Poland, and ended with the superiority of Ochoa, the goalkeeper of the green team, over Robert Lewandowski, the striker of the Whites.

• Robert Lewandowski missed the first penalty kick in the World Cup in Qatar, after the brilliance of goalkeeper Ochoa in following the ball and blocking it to keep his net clean.

• The confrontation between Lewandowski and Ochoa, which the fans were waiting for, did not take place in the match except for a penalty kick only, so that the Polish star’s scoring fast in the World Cup would continue.

gift for green

• The tie between Poland and Mexico gave Saudi Arabia a golden opportunity to cross into the round of sixteen, in the event of its victory over Poland in the match next Saturday.

• Saudi Arabia now has a lot of options in order to cross into the second round, as avoiding losing in the two matches grants it the qualification card by a large percentage.

• Saudi Arabia will not run in the field against Poland in order to score goals and advance, as the green team will be calmer because a draw will give them a big step towards qualification, while it will likely mean Poland’s exit from the tournament, because it will collide with Argentina in the final round.