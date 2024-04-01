Mexico City.- The scoring goalkeeper of the Red Devils of Toluca FC, Tiago Volpifound himself on the program 'Faitelson Sin Censura' to give his opinion about the Mexican Soccer Team and the controversy that revolves around the issue of Guillermo Ochoa and Luis Angel Malagon.

And it is that he goalkeeper of the 'Salernitana', Ochoais persecuted by fans for not giving up his place in the goal to the goalkeepers who ask for an opportunity in the Senior National Team.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Luis Malagon is the main candidate to replace 'Memo' Ochoawho dreams of reaching his sixth Soccer World Cup in the twenty-third edition that they will jointly organize Mexico, USA and Canada in 2026.

Malagón blocked two penalties against Honduras

jam media

David Faitelson questioned Tiago Volpi about who is the one between Guillermo Ochoa and Luis Angel Malagon to protect the frame Tricolor, heading to the Copa America 2024.

The Brazilian stated that Malagon «He is the best goalkeeper in Liga MX», but he ruled that due to his hierarchy, Guillermo Ochoa must continue as starting goalkeeper of the The Mexican Futbol selection.

“With all sincerity, Malagon He is the best goalkeeper in Mexican soccer. The title with America It has given him more confidence, today he can compete with Ochoait is not that it is threatened, but today a goalie very young who has the capabilities to play as well,” he said.

Ochoa celebrates the Tricolor goal

jam media

“If he world out today, for me it would still be Ochoa for all its history. TO Malagon You also have to put him in, give him that confidence, when he has played he has done very well, but what is not possible, with all the history that Ochoa It has in Selection“, is to discard it or say that it is no longer useful, it seems unfair to me for everything he has done,” he said. Tiago Volpi.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.