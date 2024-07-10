Guillermo Ochoa’s current sporting situation must be one of the most complex stages of his career. The Mexican goalkeeper has just signed the relegation of Salernitana in Serie A, his third fall to the second division in Europe. In addition, during the last few months, between injuries and absences from play, in addition to confirming his departure from the club as a free agent, Ochoa was relegated to the bench. This inactivity, together with the intention of the generational change, caused his absence from the Copa América with the Mexican National Team.
Now a free agent, Guillermo is awaiting formal offers for his signing, and for the moment it seems that the Mexican will remain in Europe, since according to various sources in Mexico, Ochoa is in formal negotiations that are progressing well to return to La Liga, now with the shirt of Espanyol de Barcelona, a club recently promoted to the Iberian first division and that is on the hunt for a veteran goalkeeper like the one trained in America.
Although the club has not guaranteed him a 100% starting position, Guillermo believes he is in a position to share the same role with Fernando Pacheco, who is currently the star goalkeeper for Espanyol. Negotiations are underway and the goalkeeper is even open to sacrificing money in order to remain in Europe, as he understands that this will be the only way he could aspire to at least fulfill his dream of playing in six World Cups.
