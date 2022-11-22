DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says people still come up to him on the street to praise his performance in the 2014 World Cup against Brazil.

Ochoa made six saves in a goalless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites to host the tournament. He even fended off Brazilian star Neymar with a header, later calling it the “match of his life.”

“I feel very grateful to be recognized worldwide, that means you have done a good job,” Ochoa said Tuesday.

The 1.80-meter-tall goalkeeper, a fixture on Mexico’s roster since 2005, recalled the game eight years ago as he prepared to play in his fifth World Cup. Mexico opens the tournament on Tuesday against Poland in Group C. Argentina and Saudi Arabia are also in the group.

“I have seen how he plays in the World Cups and he has always been a genius. I especially remember what happened in 2014 and, to be honest, he is an excellent goalkeeper, with a lot of experience,” said Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Ochoa is one of the four players who in Qatar will join an exclusive group with five participations in the World Cupamong which are the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine Lionel Messi and his teammate from the Mexican team Andrés Guardado.

Before Qatar, there were only four players in the club of five: Italian Gianluigi Buffon, German Lothar Matthaus and Mexicans Antonio Carbajal and Rafa Márquez.

Guardado and Ochoa have the distinction of being the first teammates to play together in five consecutive World Cups.

Both made their debut with the Mexican team on December 14, 2005, in a friendly against Hungary (2-0).

“I think being in my fifth World Cup is lucky,” Ochoa said through an interpreter. “Besides, being in a World Cup is never easy for a footballer. There are great players throughout history who don’t have the opportunity. For me, playing in five has been wonderful.”

Mexico has participated in the last eight World Cups and has reached the knockout round in the last seven.

Mexico also has the oldest player in the World Cup, the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, who is 40 years old. Ochoa is 37, while Guardado is 36.