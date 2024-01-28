Gaza (agencies)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) expressed its regret at the inability to deliver food, water and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, “which will exacerbate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation.”

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said, “The people of Gaza have been suffering unimaginable horrors for nearly 4 months,” stressing that this is not the time to abandon them.

He added that the needs of the residents of the Gaza Strip have never been higher than they are now, warning that “the ability to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza has never been exposed to such a threat before.”

He continued, “We must do our best to give the people of Gaza a moment of hope.”

Yesterday, Israeli demonstrators prevented trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, which were heading to the southern Gaza Strip, from crossing into the Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The Israeli government’s coordination body in the Palestinian territories, Cogat, said: “About 200 demonstrators linked to relatives of detainees in Gaza gathered near the Kerem Shalom crossing and demanded that aid not reach the Gaza Strip until after their release.”