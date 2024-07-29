Geneva (WAM)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that 9% of the population of the Gaza Strip were displaced during the past week alone, due to Israeli evacuation orders.

The UN office explained that 29,000 people were present in the area that the Israeli army ordered to be evacuated the day before yesterday, adding that the repeated displacement deprives civilians of surviving with dignity.

He said UN humanitarian partners estimate that more than 190,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah since the evacuation order was issued last Monday.