Madrid, Spain.- Ocean temperatures will continue to break records in 2022 and changes in water salinity patterns will continue, as well as the increase in oceanic stratification (separation of water into layers).

A study published today in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences analyzes updated observations from 16 institutes, including the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of China. Y of the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Both IAP and NCEI data “They show a coherent message, according to which the oceanic heat content of the upper 2,000 meters will reach a record value in 2022”according to Tim Boyer, NCEI/NOAA principal investigator.

The three key indicators of climate change include temperatures that continue to break all-time records, contrasting unprecedented levels of ocean salinity, and increased ocean stratification. no signs of slowing down, indicates the IAP, in a statement.

Recently, the results of a new record for ocean heat content between 0 and 2,000 meters recorded in 2022with an addition of about 10

Zetta joules (ZJ) of heat in the ocean relative to 2021. A Zetta joule is a joule (unit of measuring “work” or “heat”) with 21 zeros after it. 10 ZJ of heat is equivalent to about 100 times the world production of electricity in 2021 and with them “700 million 1.5-litre kettles can boil per second in the last year”, add the note.

That amount of heat that ends up in the oceans has “serious consequences and, in fact, it comes much sooner than one might expect.”

The increase in salinity and, therefore, in ocean stratification may alter the way heat, carbon, and oxygen are exchanged between the ocean and atmosphere what about him

That is a factor that can cause the deoxygenation of the ocean within the water, which poses a serious risk to not only marine life and ecosystems, but also for humans and terrestrial ecosystems.

The increase in water temperature and salinity directly contributes to the fact that the water stratifies instead of mixing, Y “this is only part of what breaks the delicate balance” between the oceans and the atmosphere, adds the note.

In future work, the group will focus on understanding changes in major Earth cycles and improve future projections of heat, water, and carbon changes.

Such continued monitoring of changes will give scientists an idea of ​​what can be done preemptively to prepare for rising temperatures, extreme weather events and all the other consequences that come with the warming of the oceans and the impact of the hydrological cycle.