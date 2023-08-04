The oceans have reached the hottest temperatures ever recorded. According to the study carried out by Copernicus, the average temperature recorded on the sea surface this week surpassed the record reported in 2016, reaching 20.96 degrees. The study highlights the consequences of rising water temperatures. The warmer sea has a reduced capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and the gas will remain in greater quantities in the atmosphere. The process can contribute to an acceleration of the melting of ice, with a consequent rise in sea level. Warmer oceans also mean more challenging conditions for fish and mammals, such as whales, forced to move to find colder waters, affecting the food chain.