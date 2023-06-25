Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game: plot, cast, trailer and streaming

This evening, 25 June 2023, it will be broadcast on Rete 4 Ocean’s Eleven – Place your betsa 2001 cult film directed by Steven Soderbergh, remake of the 1960 film Big Shot. In cast famous actors such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. But what is the plotthe cast, the trailer and how to see in stream Ocean’s Eleven? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

After four years of imprisonment, Danny Ocean (George Clooney), accused of aggravated fraud and robbery, is released from prison. But it’s not long before the man also violates his probation to travel to California to visit his partner in crime Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), and propose a new robbery: Danny intends to rob the three most important casinos in Las Vegas during the same night. Rusty, also with a past as a robber and con man, is now a “poker teacher” of a group of young actors.

The two travel to Las Vegas and visit an old friend of theirs. Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould), wealthy industrialist and former casino owner. Tishkoff is initially reluctant to take part in the project, since he is familiar with all casino security systems, but the other two convince him when they let him know that their targets (the Bellagio, the Mirage and the MGM Grand) are owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), Tishkoff’s eternal rival.

The three, according to the plot of Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game, set the date of the heist on the day when the boxing match of the century is scheduled, predicting that the Bellagio vault contains more than 160 million dollars. However, we must recruit the team that will help them put their plan into practice: Danny and Rusty then involve eight former colleagues and specialized criminals, including Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon), a young and talented pickpocket; Frank Catton, a con artist by trade; Virgil and Turk Malloy, a pair of mechanics; Livingston Dell, electronics and surveillance expert; Basher Tarr, an explosives expert; Saul Bloom, an aging con man; and “The Amazing” Yen, an acrobat. The “eleven of Ocean” are ready to carry out the most ambitious coup in history.

Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game: cast and trailer

A stellar cast for Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game, a 2001 film directed by Steven Soderbergh, a remake of the 1960 film Colpo grande of 1960. On all we mention George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. here is the cast complete with the actors and their characters:

George ClooneyDaniel “Danny” Ocean

Brad PittRobert “Rusty” Charles Ryan

Matt DamonLinus Caldwell

Bernie MacFrank Catton

Elliott Gould: Reuben Tishkoff

Casey AffleckVirgil Malloy

Scott CaanTurk Malloy

Don CheadleBasher Tarr

Carl ReinerSaul Bloom

Shaobo Qin: Yen

Eddie JemisonLivingston Dell

Mark Gantt: Bartender

Andy Garcia as Terry Benedict

Julia RobertsTess

Joshua JacksonJosh

Angie Dickinson: boxing spectator

Henry Silva: boxing spectator

Below the trailer of the film Ocean’s Eleven, tonight 25 June 2023 on Rete 4 in prime time:

Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game: where to watch on TV and in streaming

Where to see Ocean’s Eleven on live TV and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 25 June 2023 – unencrypted on Rete 4 from 21.25. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Play.it.