a dairy farm, a park made up of islands and a luxury hotel that rotates in water to generate electricity. These are some of the floating architecture projects that have made headlines in recent years. Now most of the eyes are on Oceanix Busan, a prototype of a floating city that adapts to sea level to house climate refugees. The goal is for this city to be ready before 2030, the year in which Busan aims to hold World Expo 2030.

Busan is the largest port city in South Korea. Hwang Hyun-ki, spokesman for the metropolitan city’s division in charge of publicizing foreign exhibitions, receives a group of Spanish journalists at a building in the North Port. “The floating city will be built there”, he says proudly from a terrace while pointing to the water with a pointer.

The goal is for Oceanix Busan to adapt to sea level, that has increased more than 20 centimeters since 1880, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office. Two out of every five people in the world live within 100 kilometers of the coast and 90% of megacities are vulnerable to sea level rise, according to the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). A study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications indicates that between 1993 and 2015 the risk of coastal flooding increased by almost 50% globally. The future does not look optimistic: from 2050 Coastal areas where 300 million people now live could be flooded every year.

Hwang Hyun-ki points out the place where Oceanix Busan is planned to be built Elizabeth Rubio

In Oceanix Busan, it will be studied which technologies could be extrapolated to other coastal cities with a shortage of land. In theory, this floating laboratory will occupy an area of ​​60,000 square meters and will have three hexagonal modules. Of the 900 people who will be able to live in them, 300 will be part of a pilot project in which data will be collected to verify whether the city is livable and sustainable. For example, they will measure how much energy they consume, how much waste they generate and whether they are 100% recyclable, says Hyun-ki: “It will be tested if the place is self-sufficient.” Its creators assure that, in that case, this city could be transformed to house 10,000 people.

The site chosen to build this city is perfect, according to Daniel Sundlin, partner at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG): “It is close to the city, but it has relatively deep waters.” This architecture studio is in charge of designing the prototype together with Samoo —of the Samsung group— and Oceanix, a company specializing in floating structures based in New York. The project will be carried out with UN-Habitat.

Lots of promises to keep

The three floating platforms would be connected to the land with bridges. To build its lower part, biorock would be used, a material that can be beneficial for the restoration of coral reefs and marine ecosystems. “The platforms provide regenerative living surfaces that create habitats that filter and clean polluted harbor water,” Oceanix says on its website.

On paper it all sounds promising.: energy that comes from renewable sources, electric vehicles, urban plant-based agriculture, and water collection and filtering systems. In addition to housing, there will reportedly be areas dedicated to research, supermarkets, and “intimate alleyways lined with local food vendors, crafts, and bookstores.” The company envisions a dream location: “A home for residents and an incredible destination for visitors who embrace a sustainable lifestyle.”

Reproduction of the floating city, capable of housing 10,000 people and made with materials that respect marine ecosystems. OCEANIX

EL PAÍS has contacted Oceanix to request more details about the project, but has not yet received any response in this regard. Much information about this floating city is still unknown, such as the technical details of the project, the real cost or if there are any plans to avoid damaging the marine ecosystem. Hyun-Ki explains that the project is in a planning stage that will last until the end of the year. He is assessing how to build the structures, what will be the roadmap to obtain the necessary permits from the authorities and economic viability. The estimated budget, according to his account, is 600 million dollars – about 557 million euros.

The construction of Oceanix Busan is scheduled between 2025 and 2028. Busan is one of the candidate cities to host Expo 2030, which is why EL PAÍS has been invited to visit this city by Samsung. The South Korean company represents 20% of the country’s GDP and plans to take advantage of this event to present some of its technologies. Busan competes with Rome (Italy), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Odessa (Ukraine). If elected, South Korea plans to invest 5.730 million dollars – about 5.320 million euros – to build Oceanix Busan, remodel the North Port and undertake other works.

Artificial islands in New York and futuristic cities

Floating cities like Oceanix Busan have been in the collective imagination for decades. various initiatives they aspire to expand New York into the sea with artificial, self-sustaining floating islands. The most critical of these projects they question precisely the lack of details for them to get ahead. Hyun-ki compares the Busan project with that of NEOM City, in Saudi Arabia, which will supposedly house a futuristic city on water called Oxagon. “The only difference is that Oceanix Busan is carried out through an agreement with the UN for people who lived in coastal areas and have been evicted”, he explains.

But to what extent is it feasible to build floating cities? Brydon T Wang, a lawyer with an architectural background and a building law researcher at Queensland University of Technology, explains that it depends on how the term floating city is defined and where it is placed. “If it’s just structures that float semi-permanently or permanently on water, we already have the technology, engineering skills, and manufacturing capabilities to build structures that will last for more than 50 years,” Wang says, who is co-editor of the book large floating structures.

If it’s just structures that float semi-permanently or permanently on water, we already have the technology, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities to build them to last 50+ years. Brydon T. Wang, Construction Law Researcher Queensland University of Technology

Where these cities settle is important. Some like Oceanix Busan “must be in calm and protected waters close to land, in the aquatic space adjacent to a country.” “If you put this floating city in the middle of international waters, it won’t look like Oceanix Busan, sitting on pontoons,” says the expert. In that case, “it will look more like a city sitting on semi-submersible structures, like oil rigs that sit on water.”

For now, Wang does not consider it feasible to build a floating city in international waters. “When you create artificial land in the middle of the ocean, you have complex interactions between land legal frameworks and international maritime law,” he says. Added to this is the need to deal with the social development of cities: “Cities that are built from scratch do not tend to be vibrant, socially and culturally successful cities.” Wang would love to visit Oceanix Busan, which in principle would not have to deal with this problem. But it’s still early for that. We will have to wait a few years to see if all these promises are finally fulfilled.

Sleep habits and other data tracked by Busan Hwang Hyun-ki is reminded of Oceanix Busan’s data collection of Eco Delta. This latest project, which consists of creating a smart city in Busan from scratch, is already somewhat more advanced. A total of 54 families have volunteered to share all kinds of data for three years, how to pick up the newspaper The New York Times: from their sleeping habits and their heart rate to the volume of garbage they generate or the energy they consume. “A model of people has been chosen taking into account their age and what they work in, and lifestyle patterns are being measured,” Hyun-ki says. The project, which is carried out in collaboration with Samsung, seeks to lay the foundations that will shape the cities of the future.

