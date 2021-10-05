If the reader had to say which country is bigger, Micronesia or Kazakhstan, what would your answer be? Probably say Kazakhstan, right? After all, it is the largest encrusted country in the world, making up for the lack of a coastline with more than 2.7 million square kilometers of land. It was even on the “Top Ten Greatest Countries in the World” list in the school’s geography textbook. Still, the answer is wrong, something related to one of the last races for natural resources on Earth.

The Federated States of Micronesia here are just one example, illustrating the various island countries, especially the Pacific Ocean. The country is made up of hundreds of islands that provide an exclusive economic zone of three million square kilometers. The world table of country sizes looks quite different when considering the sum of dry area, continental shelf and exclusive economic zone. Big countries on the map, like Kazakhstan and Ukraine, go down there.

Meanwhile, countries that need a magnifying glass on a school globe go upstairs. Kiribati, for example, a country made up of atolls with virtually no dry mass, is almost the size of Argentina. Indonesia dwarfs India and the Marshall Islands eclipse the huge Sudan. The examples could be lengthened, but the point is probably already made: there are little-noticed countries that have large territories that can be explored.

economic exploitation

Obviously, this represents greater business opportunities. Again, when you think of an island country in the Pacific, you think of tourism, natural beauty, idyllic beaches and little else. Two major economic frontiers are opening up in the region, however. One of them is fishing. Not the fishing village or subsistence fishing, which has existed there for millennia, but large-scale fishing with industrial fleets. And not necessarily local.

China is by far the country with the largest fishing fleet in the world, which includes recent diplomatic incidents. Chinese fishing vessels caused protests in Madagascar and Ecuador over the Galapagos Islands. In 2018, a Chinese fishing vessel caused disturbances off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, here in Brazil. Imagine the aquatic richness contained in an oceanic “Kazakhstan” like Micronesia and presto, we have a focus of competition and opportunities.

Last month, Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Junior visited tiny Palau, where he met with President Surangel Whipps. Palau suffers from the invasion of its waters by Philippine, Indonesian and Chinese fishing vessels. In addition, the two countries have a disputed maritime border. What is Palau’s aim then? Resolve this maritime divergence and then sign an agreement to explore its waters with the Republic of the Philippines.

Palau does not have, and will not have, in the short term, sufficient resources to “peace” Indonesia or China and exercise their sovereignty in their own waters. Under the exploration agreement, Filipinos can explore fishing there, paying a certain amount to the government of Palau. In addition, it would be the Filipino’s responsibility, and interest, to ensure that the waters are explored in accordance with the treaty, overseeing eventual transgressions by ships from other countries.

It would be a kind of “aquatic lease”, and the column will not dare to say that it is the first such case in the world, but it is a possibility, at least involving contemporary states. Oh, and the border divergence between the two countries is an area of ​​about thirty thousand square kilometers, a Belgium. For a world whose history is marked by conflicts motivated by small differences on a map of a crowded Europe, it is a huge area. The difference is that it’s not dry.

Mining

Another important piece of news from 2021 in this regard was that Nauru requested an opinion on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. In its request, Nauru seeks to become the first country in the world to regulate deep-water mining, in other words, , the mining activity on the sea bed. Companies are already testing robots and cargo submarines for this type of activity. Russia is also developing a “cargo submarine”.

The difference with oil exploration is that the flow of oil to the surface is facilitated by the laws of physics. The promises, however, little by little outweigh the risks. Untouched reserves of rare earths, manganese and even gold have already been confirmed in the bed of the Pacific Ocean. Possible environmental impacts are still being analyzed, part of the reasons for the opinion requested by Nauru. This is the second economic frontier that will open up, and there will also be a race for its expansion.

In recent years, major powers have expanded their investments and partnerships with island countries in the Pacific. This is not only motivated by issues such as climate change or international prestige, but also by the construction of medium and long-term alliances that open the doors for these same powers in the not-too-distant future. This includes military cooperation. It is not for charity that Australia collaborates to supply the island countries with brand new patrol ships.

This theme had already been partially addressed here in our space two years ago, when we talked about the Bougainville independence project, an autonomous region part of Papua New Guinea. The province’s main territory is the island of the same name, Bougainville, with about 230 thousand inhabitants spread over just over 9,000 square kilometers, but with great mineral wealth. Other possible separatisms in the region are the Papuan movements in Indonesia and the one in New Caledonia, French possession.

What motivated a new column was the recent news cited, which shows the speed of expansion of these new economic frontiers. Yes, the South China Sea is still the biggest hotbed of tension between powers, but the Pacific as a whole will be the scene of disputes, discoveries and exploration in years to come. The importance of these countries should not be underestimated due to their small size on the map. Even because, as we have seen, they are not even small.