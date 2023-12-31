This evening, celebrations of the beginning of the new year 2024 kicked off in Oceania, Far East Asia and Southeast Asia before other regions of the world.

In the Australian city of Sydney, a huge light show lit up the sky against the backdrop of the two world-famous icons, the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House.

According to organizers, more than 13,500 fireworks were set off in the port area alone.

New Year's celebrations

The landmarks of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, were also lit up, as fireworks lit up the Sky Tower, while viewers enjoyed a show of laser lights and animation synchronized with other landmarks, including the Harbor Bridge. Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, located in the Pacific Ocean, also organized fireworks and musical displays on an inland lake in the city.

In the Thai capital, Bangkok, celebrations centered on the Chao Phraya River, which reflects the lights of fireworks displays every year.

In the South Korean capital, Seoul, the beginning of 2024 was marked by the ringing of the giant “Bosenjak” bell exactly 33 times, like every year. Tens of thousands of people gathered to watch the event.

China also welcomed the New Year with similar celebrations.