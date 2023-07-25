Publisher FDG Entertainment and developers Conrfox & Bros. have announced that Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm it’s also coming up PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The game will be available on these platforms from August 2, 2023at the price of 29.99 euros.
According to the first details, the new versions of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm will aim for 4K and 60fps on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, they will include all the updates and changes introduced with the previous updates, and “new features” for the moment not better specified. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below.
The adventure of Ocenhorn 2 finally arrives on PC and Sony and Microsoft consoles
Released in 2019 on Apple Arcade and later on Nintendo Switch in 2020, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is a actionadventure inspired by The Legend of Zelda which has been highly appreciated by the public and which offers a richer and more ambitious experience than its predecessor.
Set thousands of years before the events of the first chapter, in the game we will explore Gaia, a world full of mythology and folklore. In the role of a young knight we will have the difficult task of stopping the plans of the wizard Mesmeroth and his Dark Army. If you want to know more, on our pages you will find the review of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm for iOS.
