Publisher FDG Entertainment and developers Conrfox & Bros. have announced that Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm it’s also coming up PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The game will be available on these platforms from August 2, 2023at the price of 29.99 euros.

According to the first details, the new versions of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm will aim for 4K and 60fps on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, they will include all the updates and changes introduced with the previous updates, and “new features” for the moment not better specified. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below.