An OceanGate submarine is for sale. The realtor no longer believes he can sell it, but it has one thing ahead of the titan.

Frankfurt – The submarine Antipodes was the first submarine with which the company OceanGate carried out its dives. As the company began building a second submersible, the company hired expedition yacht broker Steve Reoch to sell the Antipodes. That was five years ago. In conversation with the news portal Business insider the broker spoke about why he thinks the submarine is now finally unsaleable, despite a striking difference to the Titan, which recently imploded during a dive. At least for the years to come.

submersible antipodes Construction year 1996 Classification/Certification yes (American Bureau of Shipping) diving depth 305 meters

Broker to soon delete offer for sale of OceanGate submarine

He wants “nothing more to do with the ship,” Reoch said Business insider. After five years of trying to sell OceanGate’s submersible, he finally doesn’t think he’ll find a buyer anytime soon.

The official owner of the boat is still OceanGate until it is sold. The company stopped all activities last week, including the broadcaster CNN reported. Reoch suspects that the Antipodes will therefore “be embroiled in legal disputes for years”. As long as this lasts, the submersible will not be of interest to any buyer, according to the broker.

And even if he did, he didn’t want to be involved in the sale under the current circumstances. He therefore wants to delete the offer as soon as possible. “It’s a waste of my time, and has been for five years,” was Reoch’s sobering conclusion.

OceanGate dive boat for sale was certified unlike the Titan

The first OceanGate submarine was to be sold for 795,000 dollars – the equivalent of around 721,892 euros. It has one significant difference from the crashed submersible: a classification by the American Bureau of Shipping. The Titan had no such certification.

She also had several owners before OceanGate. She was built for that Business Insider-According to the article in 1996 for Perry Submersibles and according to the sales advertisement is suitable for diving trips up to 305 meters. According to Reoch, the dives that OceanGate carried out with the Antipodes were all successful. (sp)

