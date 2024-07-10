Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Many people have already lost their lives in the underwater sinkhole Dean’s Blue Hole. OceanGate co-founder Söhnlein is planning an excursion.

Bahamas – The co-founder of OceanGate is planning a risky mission. With the company Blue Marble Exploration, which he also founded, Guillermo Söhnlein wants to explore the underwater sinkhole Dean’s Blue Hole. Last year, a tragic accident occurred at OceanGate when the submarine “Titan” imploded on its way to the Titanic. However, the event does not seem to deter Söhnlein from the dangerous excursion.

OceanGate founder plans underwater excursion to the “Gates of Hell”

Located on a remote island in the Bahamas, Dean’s Blue Hole is about 203 meters deep. The underwater sinkhole is a funnel-shaped depression also known as the “Gate of Hell.” “Dean’s Blue Hole remains virtually unexplored and offers the opportunity to discover the hidden secrets of cave-dwelling species, geological climate history and unique ecosystems,” the company writes on its website.

The co-founder of OceanGate dares to embark on a dangerous underwater excursion (symbolic image). © Photomontage Depositphotos/ZUMA Press/IMAGO

The area will first be remotely surveyed using modern underwater ROV technology before a team goes deeper. Söhnlein, who left OceanGate in 2013, told the Independentthat only trained professionals will participate in the expedition. According to the New York Post Scientist Kenny Broad and chief medical officer and former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski will also be part of the team.

OceanGate co-founder plans dangerous mission: total darkness and high pressure

The underwater sinkhole is believed to have been formed around 15,000 years ago. A narrow, vase-shaped opening leads to a much larger cave. Scientists suspect that there are openings in this chamber that could be responsible for unforeseen currents and thermal layers. These phenomena could significantly affect underwater operations, as the company explains in the New York Post is quoted.

The unpredictable currents, the extreme pressure, the almost total darkness and the remote location pose major challenges for the team. The pressure at the bottom of the sinkhole is estimated at around 140 kilograms per square centimeter, which is around 20 times the pressure at the surface. According to the Independent In recent years, around 200 people have lost their lives while exploring the sinkhole. Due to the extremely dangerous conditions, there is a widespread superstition that it is a “portal to hell”.

High security precautions for underwater mission to the “Gates of Hell”

Certified submersibles will be used for the mission, as Söhnlein told the Independent This measure was planned before the Titan’s implosion. The Titan’s hull used by OceanGate was controversial because it was made of carbon fiber, which was said to have weakened over time. It is believed that this material loss led to the implosion, in which five people, including OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, lost their lives.

The pictures of the drama surrounding the Titanic submarine: The last photo of the “Titan” – and the first wreckage View photo gallery

The start of the excursion has not yet been announced. However, the ocean is not Söhnlein’s only area of ​​interest. He is working with another company to colonize Venus. (vk)