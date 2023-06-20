OceanGate Expeditions confirms that its bathyscaphe with tourists disappeared from the Titanic

OceanGate Expeditions has confirmed that its bathyscaphe with five tourists disappeared while diving to the Titanic that sank in the Atlantic. This is reported sky news.

Currently, the company is looking for ways to return the underwater vehicle to land.

Earlier, one of the crew members of the bathyscaphe that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean got in touch and said that he was fine. Rory Golden thanked all concerned for trying to contact him and noted that the submersible team is waiting for rescuers and trying to “think positively.”

The missing ship with tourists became known on June 19. It is also reported that British billionaire and founder of Action Group Hamish Harding and one of Pakistan’s richest men Shahzada Dawood were on board with their son.