From: Michelle Brey

Elon Musk’s Mars project has long been known. Meanwhile, a co-founder of OceanGate is causing a stir. He wants to see humanity on the planet Venus.

Munich – Five dead, a feverish four-day search operation, debris: That Titan submersible disaster had kept the world in suspense in June. But for Guillermo Söhnlein, co-founder of the company OceanGate, that’s obviously little reason to pause. He named a new adventure destination. How he dem Business Insider said he wants to send about a thousand people to Venus by 2050. The project existed before the “Titan” accident.

Titan disaster – what happened? The submersible set off for the wreck of the Titanic on June 18, 2023 in the North Atlantic with five occupants. Planes, ships and submersible robots were involved in the extensive search. At a depth of 3800 meters on the seabed near the wreck of the Titanic, a diving robot found debris from the submarine. According to the US Coast Guard, the submersible was imploded under the enormous water pressure. All five occupants – including OceanGate Expeditions founder Stockton Rush – died. Many questions about the company’s safety standards were raised around the accident. See also Column | The philosopher believed that meat eating would end, but he was wrong

“Forget Titan”: Entrepreneur with a new goal after the submarine accident

Söhnlein has big goals with his company Humans2Venus. Humanity must continue to push the boundaries of innovation — despite the “Titan” tragedy, he told the Business Insider.

“Forget OceanGate. Forget titanium. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a major breakthrough and not capitalize on it because we as a species will be shut down and relegated to the status quo,” he continued. According to the report, the entrepreneur wants to bring humanity into space. A space station is said to float in the atmosphere of Venus.

OceanGate co-founder’s adventure destination: The planet Venus

Planet: Venus Also known as: Earth’s twin planet Distance to Earth: 40 million kilometers (nearest point)

As the European Space Agency (ESA) informs on its website, Venus is “similar to Earth in the main parameters”. Size, mass, density and internal structure would be approximately the same, and “gravity is also almost similar”. These points allow Venus to be represented from a physical point of view “as the little twin sister of the earth”.

The ESA also writes: “Nevertheless, the differences between the two planets seem to be greater than between Earth and Mars, which is twice as far away.” Because, as NASA informs, Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system. The surface temperature is 457 degrees Celsius and is therefore “hot enough to melt lead,” writes NASA. The planet’s atmosphere consists mostly of carbon dioxide. “The clouds may also contain droplets of sulfuric acid,” according to ESA.

“Titanium 2.0”? OceanGate co-founder has Venus as his target

Referring to his plan, Söhnlein said: “I think he’s less ambitious than sending a million people to the surface of Mars by 2050.” With this statement, the entrepreneur referred to SpaceX founder Elon Musk and his Mars project. Since he was eleven, Söhnlein himself has been “driven by making humanity a planet-spanning species”.

Compared to the Business Insider he addressed research showing that there is a portion of Venus’ atmosphere in which humans could theoretically survive. About 50 kilometers from the surface, the temperatures are lower and the air pressure is less strong.

Under Twitter posts, however, there are already users who express their doubts about the plans. Quite a few also refer directly to the “Titan” submarine accident. For example, Twitter users commented on “OceanGate 2.0” or “Titan 2.0”. In any case, his project did not initially meet with much approval on social media.

Meanwhile, a research team found another suspicious trail on the planet. Is there life on Venus? (mbr)