Businessman Guillermo Söhnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, responsible for operating trips to the wreck of the Titanic, countered this Friday (23) some criticisms related to the company’s safety, saying that people do not have “all the information” to be able to give an opinion on the accident.

Speaking to British broadcaster BBC Radio 4, Söhnlein, an American of Argentine descent, who left the company ten years ago but still holds a minority stake, said that those who comment on matters relating to the safety conditions of the submersible Titan are not “fully informed”. “.

“People do nothing but compare certification with safety and ignore 14 years of development on the Titan submersible,” he lamented.

“Any expert who suspects this, including (Director James) Cameron, will also admit that it wasn’t there when the submersible was designed, during the submersible’s engineering process, during the construction of the submersible, nor when the submersible was put through rigorous testing. testing program,” he said.

On Thursday (22), James Cameron, director of the film ‘Titanic’, criticized OceanGate Expeditions, accusing the company of ignoring the safety alerts it had received.

“I am struck by the resemblance to the Titanic disaster, where the captain was warned several times about ice in front of the ship and yet he accelerated at high speed towards an ice field on a moonless night, leading to the deaths of many people,” he told the American channel ABC News.

For Söhnlein, the incident represented “a tragic loss for the ocean exploration community”, although he stressed that those who work in the ocean “know the risk of operating under such pressure and know that at a certain point they risk suffering an implosion of that type”