The humanitarian ship “Ocean Viking” rescued this Saturday (07) 37 migrants who were shipwrecked off the coast of Libya, in the Mediterranean, according to the NGO SOS Méditerranée, owner of the vessel.

This Saturday morning, “Ocean Viking” rescued “37 people” aboard “a small, overcrowded inflatable boat in international waters near Libya,” the NGO reported in its statement.

SOS Méditerranée told AFP that the humanitarian ship was heading towards Ancona, in northeastern Italy, after Italian authorities had allowed it to disembark at this port.

“The port is located 1,575 kilometers from the operation area, that is, four days of navigation”, lamented the NGO.

“Weather forecasts will deteriorate from Sunday night onwards” and this could expose migrants to “strong winds and rough seas”, he explained.

Of the 37 people rescued, two are women and 12 are minors without the company of relatives.

After rescuing 113 migrants at the end of December, the “Ocean Viking” had to disembark in the port of Ravenna, far from its area of ​​operation, after yet another controversial decision by the far-right government of Italy.